SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

V traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 194,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. The stock has a market cap of $405.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.