SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 838 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 337,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,829. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.