Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.82

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €133.82 ($136.55) and traded as high as €135.64 ($138.41). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €135.14 ($137.90), with a volume of 818,224 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €122.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €133.83.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

