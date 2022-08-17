Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after buying an additional 852,614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

