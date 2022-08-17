Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,218 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

