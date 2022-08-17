Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,292,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCHX traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,111. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

