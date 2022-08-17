Scotiabank Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 169,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,905. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.32 and a one year high of C$16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$998.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

