SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SEA will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

