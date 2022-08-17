Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00011135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $88.82 million and $2.34 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037446 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,199,911 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

