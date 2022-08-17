Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,687. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

