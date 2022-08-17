ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.61. 26,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

