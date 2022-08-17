SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 6.6%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 29,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 731,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

SES AI Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Qichao Hu purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,413.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Qichao Hu acquired 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,413.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $108,241.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,610.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

About SES AI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,211,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $10,851,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

