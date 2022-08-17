Sether Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,484.00 (SETH)

Sether (SETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Sether has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market cap of $594,426.81 and approximately $1,484.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

