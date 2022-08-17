Sether (SETH) Price Reaches $0.0299

Sether (SETH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Sether coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Sether has a total market cap of $601,103.04 and $1,830.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sether has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

