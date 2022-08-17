Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,931.27

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,931.27 ($35.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,996 ($36.20). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,979 ($36.00), with a volume of 255,967 shares changing hands.

SVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,864.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,931.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 61.28 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.89%.

In related news, insider Gillian Sheldon bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($33.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,772 ($11,807.64). In related news, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 37,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($35.20), for a total value of £1,084,276.86 ($1,310,146.04). Also, insider Gillian Sheldon acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($33.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,772 ($11,807.64).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

