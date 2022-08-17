Shift Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now expects that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.57). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.03 million.

Shift Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SFT. BTIG Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.