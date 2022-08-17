Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Grows By 5.1%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 947,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $299.88. 861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,539. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.55 and a 200-day moving average of $289.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AON by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of AON by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in AON by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 429.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.