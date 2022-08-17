Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Decreases By 9.7%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 695,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ASM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,426. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 million, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.54.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

