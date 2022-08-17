Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expands By 9.8%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,317 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. 1,876,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

