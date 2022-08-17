Short Interest in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Declines By 10.3%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GHE LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 62,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 3.3 %

BZH stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 6,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

