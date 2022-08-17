Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Increases By 7.5%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE BLK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $757.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,695. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
