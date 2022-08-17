Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Increases By 7.5%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BLK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $757.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,695. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

