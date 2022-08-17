Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Rises By 10.4%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 403,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $2,356,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlueLinx Trading Up 2.0 %
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
