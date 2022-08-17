Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Drops By 12.9%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BXP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,365. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
