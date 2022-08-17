Short Interest in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Declines By 11.2%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CLB traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 5,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.45 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

