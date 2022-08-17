Short Interest in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Drops By 8.2%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,628. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $119,809.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,846.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,400,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.