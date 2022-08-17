Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Decreases By 11.5%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 71,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,247. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1-year low of 3.41 and a 1-year high of 5.90.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.