Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Declines By 12.5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Delek US by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 1,001,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,861. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.