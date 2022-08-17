Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Drops By 7.5%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

DRUNF opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

