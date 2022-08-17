Short Interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Declines By 17.3%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 20,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

eBay Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. 5,314,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,898. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

