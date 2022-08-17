Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Declines By 10.1%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Envela from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envela by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envela by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

ELA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $217.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of -0.14.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

