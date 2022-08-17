Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Declines By 7.8%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 839,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FICO stock traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $498.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,789. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

