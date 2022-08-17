Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declines By 7.1%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 189,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FGBI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,956.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FGBI opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.44.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

