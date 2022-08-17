Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declines By 11.2%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

FGB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 40,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Articles

