Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Decreases By 11.0%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 266.32. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWRG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.