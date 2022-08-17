Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Declines By 9.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,810,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 114,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

NYSE F traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 2,558,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,631,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

