Short Interest in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAW) Decreases By 8.6%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Athena Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAW – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Athena Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAAW remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.