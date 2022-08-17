Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Declines By 11.1%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 709,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 4.76. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Stories

