Short Interest in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Drops By 11.6%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Genprex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genprex by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genprex during the first quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Genprex during the first quarter worth $36,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of GNPX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 2,671,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,738. Genprex has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

