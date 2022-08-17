Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Drops By 10.2%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE EAF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,207. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

