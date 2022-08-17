Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Declines By 11.6%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,074. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $422.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 80.4% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Further Reading

