Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Decreases By 11.7%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth $60,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 259,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Griffon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

