Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROMW) Decreases By 17.6%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROMW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROMW remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,219. Grom Social Enterprises has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $3.49.

