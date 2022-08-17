Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Declines By 12.4%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grove Stock Down 0.4 %

GRVI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. Grove has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grove during the second quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grove by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grove by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grove by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Grove

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

