Short Interest in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Rises By 6.0%

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,592. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.