Short Interest in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Rises By 6.0%

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,592. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
