Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Increases By 7.0%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,479,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 21,018,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

Haidilao International stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.