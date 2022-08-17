Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Expands By 10.7%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 15,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

