Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Declines By 12.4%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

HT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 269,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

