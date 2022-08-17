Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Expands By 10.5%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.63. 1,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374. The company has a market capitalization of $668.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $270.00 and a 52-week high of $432.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.47.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 43.99%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

See Also

