Short Interest in Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Declines By 9.5%

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 97,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,869. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Industrial Human Capital has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Human Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXH. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Industrial Human Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Human Capital Company Profile

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

