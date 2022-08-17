Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Decreases By 12.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
