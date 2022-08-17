Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Decreases By 12.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,575,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 671,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

